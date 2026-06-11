Jinkx Monsoon Will Make West End Debut Reprising Role in OH, MARY!

Jinkx Monsoon will make her West End debut, reprising her performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY!, a role she sold-out during her 8-week run on Broadway and subsequent encore engagement. Jinkx will play a strictly limited 6-week season at Trafalgar Theatre from 17 August until 26 September 2026.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! recently extended its West End run and is now booking until 2 January 2027.

Check out photos from Jinkx's Broadway run in Oh, Mary! here.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon can currently be seen as Judy Garland in Peter Quilter's End of the Rainbow at Soho Theatre, Walthamstow. She is an award-winning actress, comedian, recording artist, and the first and only drag queen to win RuPaul's Drag Race twice. In just two years, she has become a Broadway breakout star and box office draw with critically acclaimed performances including Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning smash hit, Oh, Mary!, Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway opposite Corbin Bleu, and Ruth in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical - which landed Jinkx her first Drama League Award nomination.

In addition to Broadway, Jinkx blew audiences away last year with her performance as Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who (BBC / Disney+). She has toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians, as well as six international tours of the wildly successful The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with longtime collaborator and RuPaul's Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme. In 2023, she embarked on her first major concert tour with a live band titled "Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake" which performed in sold-out theatres across 44 cities, and in 2025 she headlined her first Carnegie Hall concert which also sold out. Jinkx is due to tour the UK later this year with her new show, Speaking of Witch.

Additional accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show, The Ginger Snapped. As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including The Virgo Odyssey, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

As a voice actor, Jinkx has voiced characters for animated shows such as "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (playing the iconic character Lemongrab), "Steven Universe" (playing Emerald), "Helluva Boss," "Mighty Magiswords," "Bravest Warriors," and more.

Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013) and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.

About Oh, Mary!

OH, MARY! currently stars Catherine Tate as Mary Todd Lincoln, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, and Scott Karim as Mary's Husband.

Catherine Tate's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 18 July. Cole Escola will then reprise their Tony Award-winning role as Mary Todd Lincoln for a strictly limited 4-week season from 20 July until 15 August 2026. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from 28 September 2026 onwards is to be announced.

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

OH, MARY! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

OH, MARY! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025 and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. This Autumn, OH, MARY! will also launch a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.