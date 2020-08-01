Jerry Mitchell Talks BROADWAY BARES: ZOOM IN, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

He also discussed highlights from his career, and how doing a Dr. Pepper commercial helped him get to New York City.

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! He recently chatted with Tony winner and Broadway Bares creator/Executive Producer Jerry Mitchell!

Mitchell talked about tonight's upcoming virtual Broadway Bares: Zoom In, and more!

"I want to really challenge everyone who is a fan of Broadway Bares and has been for the past 29 years to bring 10 people to the virtual show who have never seen Broadway Bares," he said. "We have an opportunity with this virtual moment to reach far beyond the Hammerstein Ballroom and 6,000 people."

"It's such a powerful, positive moment for the community when it happens every year," he said of Broadway Bares as a whole. "We need that right now, we need some of that positivity. So I'm hoping that it will reach far beyond the Broadway community...and get people interested not only in Broadway Bares, but in the great work that Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS does."

Mitchell also mentioned that this is a great opportunity for people around the world to be able to tune in, who may not have been able to attend the in-person event in the past.

"All of my friends in London who I work with on a regular basis, who have never been to the live show, are going to get a chance to see the show now," he said.

He then touched on a bit of what fans can expect, saying that the show will include many numbers from the past 29 years, as well as some new ideas. He also hinted at some of the guest stars who will make an appearance. In addition, some past Broadway Bares performers answered questions that were sent out, and those answers will be included throughout the broadcast.

Mitchell then went on to talk about the importance of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as well as highlights from his career, and how doing a Dr. Pepper commercial helped him get to New York City.

Watch the full interview here.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its signature sensational striptease online for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In, a celebratory virtual edition streaming on Saturday, August 1, 2020. The free and frisky stream of Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, begins at 9:30 pm Eastern. It can be watched right here at BroadwayWorld.

Mitchell received the Tony Award for Best Choreography twice - initially for the revival of La Cage aux Folles and more recently, for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, for which he was also nominated as Director. Jerry was most recently represented on Broadway as Director/Choreographer of Pretty Woman, soon to open in Hamburg & London as well. He directed the Gloria Estefan Broadway musical, On Your Feet! and its international tour, recently presented in London's Coliseum Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which he also directed and co-produced in London. In the 35 preceding years, Jerry has been involved with more than 50 Broadway, West End and touring productions, including choreographing You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; The Full Monty (Tony nomination); The Rocky Horror Show; Hairspray (Tony nomination and the NBC live television broadcast as well); Gypsy; Never Gonna Dance (Tony nomination); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony nomination); La Cage aux Folles (Tony Award); Imaginary Friends; Legally Blonde (Tony nomination), which he also directed on Broadway and in London; Catch Me If You Can; and Kinky Boots.

He is currently developing a new musical entitled Becoming Nancy (opening its pre-Broadway production at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia) and preparing for the London revival of Hairspray. He also choreographed both the Off-Broadway productions and films of Hedwig & The Angry Inch and Jeffrey.

Related Articles