Jennifer Damiano, Brandon Victor Dixon and More to Star in World Premiere of BLACK NO MORE

The New Group will launch its 2020-2021 Season with Black No More, featuring Book by John Ridley (Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave), Music and Lyrics by Tarik Trotter (Black Thought of The Roots), Choreography by Bill T. Jones (Spring Awakening, Fela!) and Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Daryl Waters (Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk).

Based on George S. Schuyler's 1931 novel by the same name, Black No More is a modern musical adaptation set to feature Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho), Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, "Power"), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then, Rent), Theo Stockman (American Idiot, American Psycho) and Tarik Trotter. Additional casting to be announced. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere production, arriving October 2020 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Irene Diamond Stage, 480 West 42nd Street).

Black No More is a musical adaptation of George S. Schuyler's satirical Harlem Renaissance-era novel. It's June 1928 in New York City, and Howard University graduate Dr. Junius Crookman promotes a mysterious machine that promises to remove the burden of race from any person of color by turning them white - Crookman's plan to "solve the American race problem." Black No More is an examination of race, identity and the very nature of love.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





