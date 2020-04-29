Jeff Daniels To Perform Concert Series For The Purple Rose Theatre

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Purple Rose Theatre Company shut its doors on March 13 to keep patrons, staff, and artists safe. With the state of Michigan executive order that soon followed, The Purple Rose will continue to be closed until further notice.

The Purple Rose Theatre is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization and is in the position of losing approximately $300,000-$600,000 in ticketing and fundraising revenue with the cancellation of its Spring production and possible cancellation of its Summer production and fundraiser.

That's when Founder, Jeff Daniels, stepped in. Not only did Daniels offer to match an online giving campaign of up to $20,000 in donations, when the goal was met and exceeded, he saw an opportunity to do more. He hosted an online concert on April 27 to support the Chelsea gem he founded nearly 30 years ago. Following on the heels of a successful evening of stories and songs, Daniels will perform three more Monday night live stream concerts.

"The connection with our patrons, donors, and new supporters was really powerful during the concert," says Purple Rose Managing Director, Katie Hubbard. "We had over 4,000 viewers tune in live from all over the world to watch and listen to Jeff. Folks shared comments, stories, memories, wrote beautiful emails, and gave generous donations to The Purple Rose. We are truly thankful."

Daniels will host "Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged LIVE" from his home studio to benefit The Purple Rose Theatre on Mondays, May 4, 11 and 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm EDT. There will be no cost to view these concerts and donations to The Purple Rose are encouraged.

To view Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged LIVE you can visit The Purple Rose Theatre YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/purplerosetheatrecompany.





