Jawan M. Jackson and Amber Wright Welcome New Baby Boy

BroadwayWorld congratulates Jawan M. Jackson and Amber Wright on the birth of their new baby!

Jackson, who last appeared on Broadway in Ain't Too Proud, took to Instagram to share the news. Brayden Kingslee Jackson was born on April 17 at 12:43pm.

Born and raised in the heart of Motown, Jawan M. Jackson is a native of Detroit. Jackson made his professional debut starring in Broadway's Motown The Musical as Melvin Franklin of The Temptations. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Jackson began his career as a radio personality for Detroit's top radio station, Hot 107.5. Upon graduation, he successfully helped instill, develop, and execute a program for high school students who had a passion for pursuing a career in acting and the arts. Film: Sparkle (2012), Love Thy Self (2014). TV: Netflix's The Get Down (2016), PBS's Doo Wop Generations (2018). Instagram: JawanJackson4. Big thanks to my agents at Carson Kolker, Barry and Oscar, and manager Arthur Massei.