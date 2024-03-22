Jason Gould, Son of Barbra Streisand, Releases New EP 'Sacred Days'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jason Gould, the singer-songwriter son of Barbra Streisand, has released his new EP "Sacred Days."

Sacred Days glides between different genres while still creating a cohesive listening experience. The EP includes dancefloor-ready anthems like the first single “Laws of Desire” and “Run” to the emotionally charged ballad “World Gone Crazy."

"My darling son Jason has a new record out today," Streisand posted on Facebook. "I am so proud of you Jason."

Jason says, “Music is the universal language of feeling. It affects your body right away. Then, it makes you think. A lot of love goes into creating, producing, and singing. It’s very vulnerable to make a song and put it out into the world. Creativity is in my nature though. It’s the most important element of my own wellness and peace of mind. When a song happens, I can’t take credit for it. It comes through me, and I just apply my instincts.”

Sacred Days was written throughout 2023 by Jason and the collaborators he trusted to help bring his vision to life, including Allan Rich, Liz Vidal, Dorian Cheah, and Sébastien Izambard of Il Divo.

Leading up to the EP release, Jason unveiled two singles and videos. “Laws of Desire”, the first of the two, was lauded by journalist Lanae Brody for The Messenger who said, “…Gould is unveiling the first single and accompanying video, ‘Laws of Desire,’ a dance-pop anthem about sensual connection. Building from a slow-burning verse to a rousing uptempo chorus, the song showcases Gould's passionate, versatile vocals.”

The second, “World Gone Crazy” highlights Jason’s emotional call for an end to all violence and hatred plaguing people around the world. The video for “World Gone Crazy” employs the use of imagery from war-torn areas mixed in with sadly familiar dictators and bad actors juxtaposed with images of children running through fields, happy and free.

The poignant visuals match the lyrics of the plaintive cry wondering why peace is so out of reach. Haaretz said, “His latest EP, of which ‘World Gone Crazy’ is one of five songs, showcases his range and ability. He is also a songwriter and wrote or co-wrote most of its tracks. It's his third record and listening to it, one can feel that he's in control of all aspects of its creation.”

Sacred Days, exhibits Jason’s unique artistic perspective and creative vision. He grew up immersed in music, film, and art, and was exposed to a rare type of artistry by the people that surrounded him including his parents, Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould, and other creatives. That experience along with his disciplined meditative practice informs the art that Jason puts into the world.

Photo Credit: Gene Reed