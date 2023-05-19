Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12

Douglas J. Cohen and Carol Ostrow present an exciting evening celebrating the extraordinary Broadway career of the Broadway director and choreographer Jerome Robbins; well as honoring Tony winner actor Jason Alexander on his Broadway debut as director of The Cottage.

This special event will be on Monday, June 12th at 7:30 pm at The Actor's Temple, 339 West 47th Street NYC.

Debbie Gravitte will recreate her Tony Award-winning role in Jerome Robbins' Broadway by performing "Mr. Monotony" plus "The Music That Makes me Dance."

Noted, author, columnist , theatre critic Peter Filichia will host and interview Amanda Vaill author of Somewhere: The Life of Jerome Robbins. Additional songs from Robbins musicals will be performed by singers Andy Lebon (Jud Fry in Oklahoma! National Tour) and Rita Neidich (The Fantasticks Off-Broadway).

The program is part of The Actor's Temple series - Meaningful Mondays. Tickets are $60 (non-members) and $50 (members).

To order tickets visit the online store at Click Here.

For addititonal information call 212-245-6975 or email info@ttheactorstemple.org

Jason Alexander received the Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical for Jerome Robbins Broadway and also co-starred in Broadway Bound, The Rink, and the world premiere of Merrily We Roll Along. He gained immortality with his portrayal of George Costanza on the iconic TV series Seinfeld which earned him seven consecutive Emmy nominations. He also co-starred in the movies Pretty Woman and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as well as having recurring roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Curb Your Enthusiasm. This summer, Jason will make his directorial debut on Broadway with Sandy Rustin's The Cottage.

Douglas J. Cohen is the recipient of two Richard Rodgers Awards (No Way to Treat a Lady, The Gig), Drama Desk (Children's Letters to God) and Drama League (Don't Stay Safe) nominations, a Jonathan Larson Grant (Barnstormer) and the Fred Ebb Award. His latest projects include the release of the studio album of his score to The Big Time (starring Santino Fontana, Debbie Gravitte, Will Swenson, and Jackie Hoffman) and the publication of his first book, How to Survive a Killer Musical: Agony and Ecstasy on the Road to Broadway on Applause Books on September 1st.

Carol Ostrow is an independent theater producer in New York City. She began her career at Vassar, where she founded the Powerhouse Season, a collaboration between Vassar and New York Stage and Film. She was producing director of the Classic Stage Company, producing Sigourney Weaver and other notable artists in reimagining the classics. Ostrow became the producing director of The Flea, producing over 100 world premieres, including plays by A.R. Gurney, Elizabeth Swados, Will Eno, Thomas Bradshaw and Adam Rapp amongst others. She has been an adjunct professor of theater at Vassar College, Chatham College and McGill University. Ostrow holds an AB from Vassar College and an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.