Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn & More Join the Cast of MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION!

Entertainment One's animated adventure film "My Little Pony: A New Generation" gallops to debut on Netflix September 24, 2021.

Broadway talent including Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kimiko Glenn will lead a star-studded voiceover cast for the animated film.

Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning 30 Rock. She won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas.

Hudgens is best known for her onscreen musical appearances in the "High School Musical" films. She appeared on Broadway in Gigi; other theatre credits include Rizzo in Grease: Live, Mimi in Rent: Live, and Vanessa in the 2018 Kennedy Center production of In The Heights.

Glenn played Dawn Pinket in the original Broadway production of Waitress (2016). Other theatre credits include: Love's Labour's Lost (2013, Delacorte Theatre); Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla Playhouse, 2012); and Spring Awakening (National Tour, 2008-2010). Glenn is best known for her work as Brook Soso in the award-winning Netflix series "Orange is The New Black."

The Mane 5 voice cast for the equestrian themed feature stars Vanessa Hudgens (SUNNY), Kimiko Glenn (IZZY), James Marsden (HITCH), Sofia Carson (PIPP) and Liza Koshy (ZIPP). Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (SPROUT), Elizabeth Perkins (PHYLLIS), Jane Krakowski (QUEEN HAVEN), Phil LaMarr (ALPHABITTLE) and Michael McKean (ARGYLE).

The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The story was created by Robert Cullen & José L. Ucha, and Tim Sullivan. The screenplay was written by Tim Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.

The unimaginable has happened...Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.