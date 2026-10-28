J. Harrison Ghee to Host NYC Kidney Walk for National Kidney Foundation

Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will host the annual New York City Kidney Walk, which will return to Foley Square on November 8. Ghee is currently on the kidney transplant waiting list and sharing their personal journey to raise awareness about organ donation. Read our exclusive interview with Ghee here.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) event brings together patients, caregivers and advocates for a celebratory walk, live performances, community entertainment and giveaways. It will also honor kidney advocate Matt Barr as the 2026 NYC Kidney Walk Honoree, marking his 20-year kidney transplant anniversary and his years of dedication to NKF, including raising more than $1 million for kidney patient research, education and advocacy.

The walk supports NKF's mission to eliminate preventable kidney disease, accelerate patient-centered innovation and dismantle structural inequities in care. The event is free and open to the public. Participants can register to walk, donate or volunteer at kidney.org.

Tony Award and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first nonbinary actor to win in a leading individual performance category for creating the role as Daphne/Jerry in ”Some Like It Hot,” which also garnered them Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. Also on Broadway, Ghee starred as Hermes in “Hadestown,” Lola in ”Kinky Boots,” created the role of Andre Mayhem in ”Mrs. Doubtfire” and co-starred opposite Harry Connick, Jr. as Johnny Hooker in ”The Sting.” Ghee captured audiences as The Lady Chablis in the musical premiere of ”Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” and starred in the Off-Broadway smash “Saturday Church” as Black Jesus/Pastor Lewis. On television, Ghee played the title role in “Robyn's Story” on the hit FOX anthology series ”Accused,” starred as Kwame in Netflix's ”Raising Dion,” and guest starred on NBC's “Stumble” and HBO's ”High Maintenance.”

Ghee is currently on the national kidney transplant waiting list and has been open about their health journey, using their platform to raise awareness about organ donation. It was also previously announced that Following a previously announced medical leave, Ghee will not return to the Oh, Mary! tour in order to focus on their health and treatment for kidney disease.

An outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, Ghee has been involved with many organizations, including Broadway Cares and God's Love We Deliver, among others. Ghee hopes their work inspires others to dream big and go full-out.

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