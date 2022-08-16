James Naughton, Beth Malone & More Join Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

Theatre Aspen has announced the cast and directors for its third annual Solo Flights, including two-time Tony Award winner James Naughton (Broadway's Chicago). Solo Flights is Theatre Aspen's developmental one-person show festival, running September 10-15, 2022, at the Hurst Theatre in Aspen, Colorado.

Also added is Malone Alone! A Special Solo Flights Concert with Tony and Grammy Award® nominee Beth Malone (Broadway's Fun Home) and David Dyer ("Aspen's Piano Man" - The Aspen Times) on Sunday, September 11th at 7:00pm.

This year's Solo Flights will feature new works, all receiving early developmental support from Theatre Aspen, including:

Sparrows at the Bar, starring two-time Tony Award® winner James Naughton (Broadway's Chicago), written by Mike DiSalvo (Broadway's Twelve Angry Men), and directed by Lucille Lortel Award winner Joe Calarco (Shakespeare's R&J).

Sidekicked, written by Kim Powers, and directed by Obie Award® winner Melia Bensussen (The Turn of the Screw Off-Broadway).

Sally: A Solo Play, starring Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton National Tours), written by Sandra Seaton (From The Diary of Sally Hemings), and directed by Hannah Ryan (Theatre Aspen's Gypsy).

Low Expectations, written by and starring Gotham Award nominee Michael Gaston ("Power"), and directed by Callaway Award winner Giovanna Sardelli (Animals Out of Paper), plus guitarist Daniel Pearce.

Avaaz, written by and starring Michael Shayan (Discovery+'s "The Book of Queer").

Solo Flights is an annual week-long developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019 the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Beau Bridges, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, and more, with directors including Tyne Rafaeli, Tony Taccone, Lisa Peterson, and Hunter Foster.



In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights Festival is presented in part by Rachel and Rick Klausner, Nancy Wall and Chuck Wall, Karen Brooks, The Susan and Jon Diamond Philanthropic Fund, and Maja and Nicholas DuBrul.

As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators.

ABOUT EACH SOLO FLIGHT

Avaaz

Sunday, September 11 at 1:00pm

Tuesday, September 13 at 7:00pm

Writer & Star: Michael Shayan (Discovery+'s "The Book of Queer")

It's Nowruz-the Iranian New Year-and who better to spend it with than our fabulous hostess, Roya? She'll teach you how to celebrate in style. They say that on Nowruz, the souls of ancestors come alive and visit. Perhaps that's what's happening here tonight. Or maybe it's just the strong Persian chai.



Low Expectations

Saturday, September 10 at 7:00pm

Monday, September 12 at 4:00pm

Writer & Star: Gotham Award nominee Michael Gaston ("Power")

Director: Callaway Award winner Giovanna Sardelli (Animals Out of Paper)

Score/Guitar: Daniel Pearce

In 2009, Michael Gaston, an actor, was encouraged by his boss to write about his family. So, he did. Slowly. Thirteen years later, he produced two pieces, a monologue, and a short story, and wove them into a play. The monologue is all true. The short story is not. The true story starts with one relative's Union Army service, then another's immigration to America from Belfast during the Great Depression, then heads to Tulsa, Hollywood, New York City, and finishes in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas. The short story starts in Northern California and stays there. Both are about a lot of things, a whole lot of things, but, mostly, they're about the measurable healing power of empathy, kindness, and love. With an original score written and performed live by Daniel Pearce, Gaston brings these stories together with Low Expectations.



Malone Alone! A Special Solo Flights Concert

Sunday, September 11 at 7:00pm

Starring: Tony and Grammy Award® nominee Beth Malone (Broadway's Fun Home)

Music Director and Pianist: David Dyer ("Aspen's Piano Man" - The Aspen Times)

Join Tony and Grammy nominee Beth Malone for an evening of music including new material and some old favorites. It will be a musical happy hour for the ears!



Sally: A Solo Play

Monday, September 12 at 7:00pm

Thursday, September 15 at 4:00pm

Writer: Sandra Seaton (From The Diary of Sally Hemings)

Star: Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton National Tours)

Director: Hannah Ryan (Theatre Aspen's Gypsy)

Mistress, Common-law wife, or First Lady? Sally Hemings, the sister of Jefferson's deceased wife Martha, demands that Jefferson, whose days are numbered, must keep his promise to free their children. In the solo play Sally the stakes are high. Does Jefferson's will soothe the grief, the memories held by blood kin, or does it revive old wounds and become a battleground?



Sidekicked



Tuesday, September 13 at 4:00pm

Thursday, September 15 at 7:00pm

Writer: Kim Powers

Director: Obie Award® winner Melia Bensussen (The Turn of the Screw Off-Broadway)

It's Friday night, March 2, 1960, and the very final episode of "The Lucy/Desi Comedy Hour" is about to film. And after years of playing Ethel Mertz, America's favorite sidekick, Vivian Vance has a lot to get off her chest. Does she stay on to do the "Fred and Ethel" spin-off Desi Arnaz wants her to do - or does she abandon everything that's made her rich and famous and try to find herself, before it's too late?



Sparrows at the Bar

Sunday, September 11 at 4:00pm

Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00pm

Writer: Mike DiSalvo (Broadway's Twelve Angry Men)

Star: Two-time Tony Award® winner James Naughton (Broadway's Chicago)

Director: Lucille Lortel Award winner Joe Calarco (Shakespeare's R&J)

McCreary telling the story of his life, his love, and the unexpected shot at redemption that he finds in a rural pub in Ireland. Over the course of the evening we'll hear how Frank got into the newspaper game, how he covered City Hall for the New York Post, how he met, left, met again, and ultimately lost the love of his life, and how his search for peace led him to this particular seat in this particular bar. His story takes us from Baltimore to New York, to Donegal, Ireland. Guinness is poured, and spirits are consumed.