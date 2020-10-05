James McAvoy & Claire Foy Will Lead MY SON

The film is an English-language remake of the original French film.

James McAvoy and Claire Foy will star in the English-language remake of "My Son."

Christian Carion direct the film, which was originally made in French.

In My Son, when a man's (McAvoy) only son goes missing, he travels to the town where his ex-wife (Foy) lives IN SEARCH OF answers. McAvoy will improvise his entire role, reacting to the circumstances presented by the other actors.

"We're thrilled to be working with Christian to create My Son for worldwide audiences," said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. "James will be doing the detective work of the film in real time, on camera, to create real tension for this thriller. We like to support bold and innovative storytelling like My Son, and Claire could not be a more spectacular or exciting choice for this film which is certain to thrill audiences."

McAvoy began his theatre career acting as a gay hustler in Out in the Open at Hampstead Theatre. He later starred in Privates on Parade at Donmar Warehouse. He received an Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Walker and Ned in Three Days of Rain at the Apollo Theatre. He was nominated for the same award two years later for his starring role of Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios. He will star in the upcoming production of Cyrano de Bergerac in the West End.



He is best known for his roles in film, including his performances in Glass (2019), Split (2016), Arthur Christmas (2011), and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the With and the Wardrobe (2005). For his role as Dr. Nicholas Garrigan in The Last King of Scotland (2006), McAvoy received the BAFTA Scotland award (2006). He received an Empire Award and several nominations for his performance in Atonement (2007), as well as awards for his portrayal of Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series (2011-2016).

Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of "The Crown." She reunited with her "Crown" co-star Matt Smith for the West End production of "Lungs," a role she later reprised off-Broadway.

