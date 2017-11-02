James Leo Ryan and Arthur Richardson Join Donna Mills In DRIVING MISS DAISY at The Colony Theatre

Broadway veteran James Leo Ryan and stage and screen actor Arthur Richardson will join Emmy Award-winner Donna Mills to complete the cast of The Colony Theatre's production of Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Driving Miss Daisy, directed by Heather Provost. Opening is set for Saturday, November 4 at 8pm and the limited engagement will run through December 10.

James Leo Ryan made his Broadway debut playing Rooster in Annie opposite Nell Carter. Other stage credits include Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby, Les Misérables, Hal Prince's Show Boat, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Dear World, Carousel, Oliver! Equivocation, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Mask, The Foreigner, Sisterella, The Little Foxes, Camelot, My Three Angels, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. Guest starring roles on TV include NCIS, CSI, Medium, Numb3rs, The Shield, ER, Charmed, Six Feet Under, Germany's Next Top Model, and the web series Ambiance Man. Television movies include Though None Go with Me for Hallmark and Haunted Prison for SyFy. Film credits include A Light Beneath Their Feet, No Ordinary Hero, Species lll, Death Row, Psycho Beach Party, and, most recently Racing Colt, which premiered at LA Comic Con. Ryan has taught master classes, workshops, and intensives for the Joffrey Ballet, the Broadway Artists Intensive, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Arizona State University, StudentsLive at the Pantages Theatre, and the Orange County School of the Arts.

Arthur Richardson transferred from his job at a busy restaurant chain in Indiana to Hollywood in 2001 with hopes of fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming an actor. While creating a residential and commercial moving company, he pursued work in theatre, film, television, and commercials. He is known for his roles in Spike Lee's NBA 2k16, Asylum's Cleaver Family Reunion, and appearances in several national commercials. This is Richardson's second time in a Provost Entertainment production of Driving Miss Daisy.

The design team includes Genetra Tull (scenic), Donny Jackson (lighting), Jean Lomasto (costumes), Mike Napoli (sound), John McElveney (props), and Jessica Mills (wigs). Noelle Berry is assistant director and the stage manager is Elena Cruz. This production of Driving Miss Daisy is produced in association with Karen Cadle International.

Driving Miss Daisy takes place from the 1940s through 1970s at the height of the Civil Rights movement. The play delicately explores racial tensions when a warm friendship evolves between an elderly Jewish woman and her black chauffeur. It won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Opening is set for Saturday 11/4 at 8pm. The regular running schedule will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through December 10. There will be no performance on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday 11/23. Admission is $39 and tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





Related Articles