Jackie Hoffman Appears at TAKE MY NOSE...PLEASE! Q&A Today at Village East Cinema

Jackie Hoffman, STAR of the documentary everyone is talking about -- Take My Nose . . . Please!, will be making an appearance at the Village East Cinema tonight, October 6th, following the 9:15 p.m. screening, at a special Q&A, discussing this seriously funny, wickedly subversive film about women, comedy and plastic surgery.

Immediately following her Broadway curtain call at Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hoffman, the Emmy-nominated actress, will rush downtown to talk about the documentary that New York Magazine's film critic David Edelstein has selected as a "Do" see this week. Also A-ing audience Qs will be some of the other funny women in the film -- Julie Halston and Giulia Rozzi...and who knows who else might show up?

In order to qualify for an Academy Award, Take My Nose...Please! will be playing one week in New York and one week in Los Angeles.

In addition to the New York Magazine recommendation, the New York Post has also highlighted Joan Kron and her film, and AARP is running a profile this month on the first-time producer/director who just happens to be turning 90 in three months.

