Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month

Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then, Hair) will take over the role of Céline Dion in Titanique, beginning Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – now celebrating its one year anniversary Off-Broadway — continues its award-winning extended run at the Daryl Roth Theatre through January 7, 2024. Burns replaces comedian and stage starNicole Parker (“Mad TV”), who concludes her limited engagement with the production on July 16.

Jackie Burns holds the title of Broadway’s longest running Elphaba in Wicked — a role she also played on National Tour, earning an Irene Award nomination — and can be seen as the face of the brand in international commercials and print ads. Her other Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival ofHair and If/Then, the latter of which she replaced Tony Award® winner Idina Menzel in the national tour, receiving rave reviews. She also appeared in the original Off-Broadway company of Rock of Ages. Jackie can be heard on cast recordings for Hair, Island Song, A Killer Party and over 50 demos of upcoming projects. Film/TV credits include: “Set it Up", "The Magnificent Meyersons", “Ghost”. Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde).

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course ofTitanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titaniquefeatures powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Burns will star in the show opposite current cast members Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Anthony Murphy (Diana The Musical) as Victor Garber, and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal. Completing the company are Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out The Acting Company. Beginning July 11, Marcus Antonio will take over the role of The Iceberg, and Cayleigh Capaldi will join the cast as background vocalist.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022. Upon the show’s reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, “Just when you think it couldn't get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there's still a scrappy, endearing "let's put on a show" energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You're guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off.” Titanique won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle, Outstanding Costume Design: Alejo Vietti), the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards (Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance: Marla Mindelle). The show earned an additional nine award nominations, including two 2023 Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Musical; Distinguished Performance: Marla Mindelle), two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Book of a Musical, Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle), two Lortel Award nominations (Choreography, Featured Performer: John Riddle), and a Drama Desk Award nomination (Book of a Musical).

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Titanique’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.