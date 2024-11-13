Jack O'Brien Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Will Resume in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has learned that producers Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations will relaunch the Jack O'Brien-directed tour of The Sound of Music in September 2025. The Equity tour will have Music Supervision by Andy Einhorn, Choreography by Danny Mefford, and is being cast by The Telsey Office.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals in the international marketplace, THE SOUND OF MUSIC celebrated its 65th birthday in 2024, having won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Show Album, for its original run.

It has since entertained generations of audiences in live productions across the world, as has the classic film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture.

Three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien previously said on his production, "THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been in our ears for decades, as it deserves to be. But it might be time to look once more, and more closely, at this remarkable work which, I feel, begins to reveal itself as deeper, richer, and more powerful than ever. We are tearing off the varnish of the past from one of the great glories of our theatergoing experience and making it fresh!"

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The tour features the original creative work of three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien, Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, and Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn, as well as an established award-winning Broadway creative, design, and production team: Matt Lenz, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design.