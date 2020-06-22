Jack Ducat Applied for Next on Stage to Continue Performing During Quarantine - Next on Stage

We're down to our top 5 in the Next on Stage competition!

Contestant Jack Ducat shares more about his charity, why he applied for Next on Stage and a story from seeing Dear Evan Hansen with his mom!

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked The Actors Fund as my charity! The Actors Fund helps anybody who is part of theatre, television, and much more that work on and off the stage. This wonderful charity is helping so many theatre professionals right now because of COVID-19, and they are utilizing a lot more resources to assist those in need of help. I picked The Actors Fund because of all the wonderful work they do for people I really admire. This charity does incredible things and I hope that all theatre professionals are doing well!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I thought that this would be a wonderful way to continue performing and doing what I love while at home! I think that this is a wonderful way to allow theatre and creativity to happen while in quarantine and a great way to expose more people to such an awesome art form. I love how theatre makes people smile and this competition has brought a lot of smiles to my family and friends.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

A couple of years ago my mom and I went together to see Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. We took a trip to New York together and it was so much fun to see Broadway shows and go around New York City with my mom. Dear Evan Hansen was amazing and having the ability to watch such a wonderful and honest show with my mom was awesome. I have a really close relationship with my mom and being able to watch such great theatre with her was the greatest gift ever.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been doing a lot during quarantine. I have been catching up with a lot of friends online and spending time with my family. It has been really nice to spend quality time with my family and really get to see them every day. I have also been singing a lot and learning a lot of new songs along with taking dance lessons every week! Although quarantine is not ideal, it has been really nice to be with my family and work on what I love every day as well.

Give a shoutout!

I would love to give a shout out to my mom. She has always supported me in my theatrical endeavors and is my best friend in the world.

Want to see Jack in the final 3? Vote for him HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 3 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 24th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 25th.

Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

