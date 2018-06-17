JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Choreographed Beyonce and Jay-Z's New Music Video - Watch it Here!

Olivier Award and KAIROS Prize-winning choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, most recently credited for the choreography for the musical adaptation of Alanis Morrisette's album Jagged Little Pill, has a new project that just dropped.

As previously announced, Beyonce and Jay-Z released a surprise album yesterday, called Everything is Love, along with a music video for their single called 'Apeshit.' According to Michael Paulson of the New York Times, the music video has been choreographed by Cherkaoui, who most recently worked with Beyonce to choreograph her 2017 Grammy Awards performance.

Watch the music video for Apeshit below:

Flemish-Moroccan Cherkaoui first garnered international attention for his 1999 piece Anonymous Society. He received the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production for Puz/zle and the 2011 Award for Babel (Words) with Damien Jalet. The founding artistic director of Eastman based in Antwerp and the artistic director of the Royal Ballet of Flanders, he is also the creator of 4D and the choreographer of Hamlet featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and the film Anna Karenina featuring Keira Knightly and Jude Law.

Jagged Little Pill began performances at A.R.T. on May 5, 2018, and is currently scheduled to run through July 15, 2018. Tickets are on sale now at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org. American Repertory Theater artistic director Diane Paulus helms the production, which features a book by Diablo Cody (Academy Award winner for her screenplay of Juno) and songs from Morrisette's Grammy-winning album, co-written by Glen Ballard.

