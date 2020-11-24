JAGGED LITTLE PILL, AMERICAN UTOPIA & More Nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the GRAMMY AWARDS

The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! The awards honored six musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End - "Jagged Little Pill," "American Utopia," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Prince of Egypt," "Soft Power," and Amélie."

Additionally, "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" was nominated for Best Music Film. Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.

The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

Broadway actor Mykal Kilgore's original song, "Let Me Go," was also nominated for Best R&B Song.

Kilgore has stolen the hearts of music lovers everywhere through his work on the Broadway stage (Motown the Musical, Book of Mormon, Hair), his notable performance as part of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and his viral "Reclaiming My Time" inspired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

See the list of Best Musical Theatre Album nominees here:

BEST MUSICAL THEATRE ALBUM

AMÉLIE

Producers: Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen

Lyricist: Nathan Tysen

Composer & Lyricist: Daniel Messe

(Original London Cast)

AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY

Producer, Composer, and Lyricist: David Byrne

(Original Cast)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Producers: Neal Avrom, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen, and Vivek J, Tiwary

Lyricists: Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette

(Original Broadway Cast)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Producers: Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken, and Frank Wolf

Composer: Alan Menken

Lyricist: Howard Ashman

(The New Off-Broadway Cast)

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Producers: Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz

Composer & Lyricist: Stephen Schwartz

(Original Cast)

SOFT POWER

Producer: Matt Stine

Lyricist: David Henry Hwang

Composer & Lyricist: Jeanine Tesori





