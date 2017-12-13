It's a Jolly Holiday! Happy Birthday, Dick Van Dyke!

Today we celebrate the birthday of legendary performer, Dick Van Dyke!

He's conquered Broadway, Television, Radio, Movies, Records, Barbershop Quartet and written several best-selling books. His list of professional achievements is even longer than the word he helped make part of the English language: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

In an unparalleled career that has spanned more than 7 decades and earned him 5 Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into in Television Hall of Fame and the adoration of generations of fans, Dick Van Dyke remains one of the most popular and beloved performers in show business history.

The eternally youthful 92-year-old was born on December 13, 1925 in West Plains, Missouri and grew up in Danville, Illinois. During a stint in the Air Force he found keeping the spirits of his fellow soldiers aloft as valuable as high-flying combat and he tirelessly performed for the troops and hosted a radio show called "Flight Time."

His career in television began at the very start of that medium and he made his network debut in 1954.

While trying to make his mark in television, in 1961 he starred in the blockbuster Broadway musical, BYE BYE BIRDIE. Although he'd never danced onstage, his performance earned him standing ovations and Broadway's biggest honor: a Tony Award.

Signed to CBS, the most prestigious network of its day, he appeared on a variety of programs - from game shows to morning network news - but it was his eponymous 1961 sitcom THE Dick Van Dyke SHOW that solidified his superstar status.

Created by Carl Reiner and co-starring Mary Tyler Moore, the show remains one of the most cherished and respected sitcoms of all time. During its phenomenally successful run, Van Dyke won 3 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the series won Outstanding Comedy Series in 4 of its 5 seasons.

During the show's run, he starred in the film version of BYE BYE BIRDIE and, in 1964, made cinema history opposite Julie Andrews in Walt Disney's international blockbuster, MARY POPPINS. Still one of the most beloved films of all time, Van Dyke introduced the Oscar winning song, "Chim Chim Cheree."

After THE Dick Van Dyke SHOW voluntarily ended its run he starred in a number of films, notably 1968's CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, 1970's THE COMIC, 1990's DICK TRACY and, in the new millennium, the series of NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM films, opposite Ben Stiller.

The 70s and 80s kept him busy in a new sitcom, variety shows, several popular films (including the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated TV movie, THE MORNING AFTER) and national tours in the musicals THE MUSIC MAN and DAMN YANKEES.

He introduced the character of DR MARK SLOAN in TV's JAKE & THE FATMAN. The character was so popular, it spun off into its own series, DIAGNOSIS: MURDER, which ran weekly from 1993 to 2001 and returned as 2 TV movies in 2002. The show also featured his children, Barry and Stacy, his brother, Jerry and his grandchildren Carey, Shane, Wes and Taryn.

While he's always been in demand on the big and small screen, the new century showed his talents as author of 2 New York Times best-selling books: the memoir, MY LUCKY LIFE IN AN OUT OF SHOW BUSINESS and KEEP MOVING: AND OTHER TIPS AND TRUTHS ABOUT AGING.

Happy Birthday, Dick!

