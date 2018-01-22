It's Amazing What Baking Can Do! WAITRESS Sets New House Record at the Brooks Atkinson

Sara Bareilles returned to her smash hit musical Waitress this week, joining popular singer Jason Mraz who currently plays Dr. Pomatter, and triggering a sugar high at the box office.

Today it was reported that thanks to the formidable duo, Waitress has once again set new records at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway.

For the week ending January 21, 2108, Waitress grossed a total of $1,608,291.60; this is a new House Record for the highest grossing week ever at the Brooks. Waitress had the highest capacity of any show this week at 103%. The show was the fifth-highest grossing show, ahead of Wicked and Aladdin.

This new gross breaks the house record previously set by Waitress for the highest grossing week ever posted for the week ending January 1, 2017 ($1,452,079.60); please note that was a nine performance week, compared to just eight this week.

In addition, this week the show also broke the record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with Waitress grossing $217,571.00 on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 8:00pm

For three days in a row, Waitress topped the ticket sales record for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Saturday, January 20 the performance sales were $217,571 following Friday at $210,340 and Thursday at $205,210.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

