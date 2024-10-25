Community Rallies For Son After Passing Of Lisa Barrett, Former Ridgefield Playhouse Marketing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ridgefield community is mourning the loss of Lisa Barrett, a cherished mother and former marketing director of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Barrett passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55 after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

"I've known Lisa for 18 years; she became more than just an employee," said Allison Stockel, a Norwalk resident and former executive director of The Ridgefield Playhouse to NewsTimes. "I almost consider her a sister at points. We really helped each other, took care of each other when we needed it. She was a true friend."

In honor of Barrett's legacy and to support her 17-year-old son, James, Stockel has organized a GoFundMe campaign titled “Help James go to college after the loss of his mom.” Since its creation on October 23, the fundraiser has amassed nearly $44,000 from over 350 donors. The funds will be placed in a trust to assist James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, with his college expenses.

"Lisa did not have a lot of money, and now James, who is almost 18, finds himself alone. His goal is to attend college after he graduates high school this year," Stockel wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Before Lisa died, I made her a promise. I told her we would all rally together to make sure James is OK and taken care of once she is gone."

Barrett dedicated 15 years to The Ridgefield Playhouse as marketing director before taking on a similar role at Sacred Heart Community Theatre in Fairfield last year. She had been receiving treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in White Plains, New York.

In a heartfelt interview in September, Barrett expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. "This will not only enable me to take care of my son and myself now, but will also help him achieve his goals of going to college when I am no longer here," she told Hearst Connecticut Media.

Stockel emphasized the community's commitment to honoring Barrett's memory by supporting her son. "James was Lisa’s pride and joy, and she left this world knowing that she has a strong community of friends that will take care of him for her," she wrote. "Let's not let her down."

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can find more information on the GoFundMe page.

