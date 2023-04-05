Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Marisa Davila & Cheyenne Isabel Wells Talk Being the New PINK LADIES in the GREASE Prequel Series

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres tomorrow on Paramount+

Apr. 05, 2023  

Marisa Davila and Cheyenne Isabel Wells are creating Grease for a new generation in Rise of the Pink Ladies!

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The first two episodes of the series premiere tomorrow, April 6, on Paramount Plus.

Joining Davila and Wells in the new series are Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman ("Only Murders in the Building") as Asst. Principal McGee.

BroadwayWorld sat down with two of the new Pink Ladies to discuss the new stories that are represented in the series, why they were relieved to be playing new roles and not characters from the original film, and what musical numbers they are most excited for audiences to see.

Watch the new interview here:





