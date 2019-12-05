Incredible Opportunities On, Off Stage in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/5

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/5/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Voice Lessons in Dallas, TX

PERFORMER'S EDGE DALLAS Performer's Edge Dallas offers training in the performing arts, from voice and singing to acting for theater, film, and television. We are based in the North Dallas area and offer private voice lessons and acting classes that provide a focused, yet fun, environment to sharpen one's skills. Private one-on-one lessons are offered to children ages 5 and up for both singing and acting. On-camera group acting classes are also available for young adults interested in trainin... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Choreographer

Choreographer needed for TV show about the making of a musical you will needed at rehearsal and performance Experience with Tango and Country western are a plus Lasso Instruction? Time is February 2-15 and is in Manhattan please reply with related experience and links need to be flexible and willing to appear on TV Show video Paid position based on availability and experience... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costumer / Dresser for Musical Feb 2-15

Costumer / Dresser needed for NYC TV about making of a musical Costume making and helping with selection of clothes for a musical for a production that will be a one night only production on February 15, 2020 Experience in working with costumes, fixing current costumes and helping cast select clothes from their wardrobes. Non-union work February 2-15 202 please reply with related experience and links ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Group Sales Manager - Performance Tours

A NJ based student tour operator specializing in performance tours and arts education programs is looking for an experienced sales professional with a background in music or theatre education to join the family. The Group Sales Manager will play a leading role in the acquisition of new schools/clients, in the promotion of our signature performance programs and will share in revenue growth objectives. The position is full time, and yes, you will get to travel. You will travel for conferences, FA... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-time SAT Tutor - Long Island - ***$50/hr***

A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We are currently seeking both entry-level and experienced tutors to deliver exceptional, one-on-one test preparation for the SAT and ACT in the homes of our Long Island students. A-List tutors are expected to commit to working with a minimum of 4 private tutoring students located on Long Island per week. The schedules and frequency of tutoring sessio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Part-time SAT Teacher - ***$50/HR***

Part-time SAT/ACT Teacher A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We proudly partner with several schools and nonprofit organizations in the NYC metro area to provide test preparation classes to students that may not otherwise have access. We are currently seeking part-time teachers to deliver high quality SAT instruction on-site at our various partner schools and nonprofit organizations l... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Production Technician

National Dance Institute (NDI) is seeking theater technicians to join our production team in support of our world-class teachers and musicians as they mount celebratory performances in almost 50 NYC area public elementary schools. Installations include basic sound, lighting and backdrops. The ideal candidate shares our commitment to excellence, and deeply appreciates the importance of the arts as part of every child's education. Summary: Production Technician reports directly to the Techn... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Staten Island Ambassador

AKA NYC/Staten Island Ambassador is hiring a New Group of dynamic, friendly professionals intended to represent Empire Outlets this Holiday season to the thousands of daily riders of the Staten Island ferry. As a Staten Island Ambassador, you will be the voice of Empire Outlets: you'll be fully knowledgeable on the ins and outs of the outlet mall and surrounding areas, its retail stores and upcoming activations, as well as technical information and information about New York City in general. Yo... (more)

Internships: Marketing Intern

RPM is a dynamic full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals works to establish partnerships that are built on trust, allowing us to better serve clients through clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. Clients include the Broadway shows Hamilton, Waitress, Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, Derren Brown: Secret, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hangm... (more)

Internships: Internships

The Hippodrome Theatre's internship program offers college students and recent graduates hands-on experience in the region's premier professional theatre and cultural center. Interns will be able to funnel their passion for the arts into tangible outcomes, helping the Hippodrome continue to bring its patrons the best live theatre, cinema and rental experiences in Gainesville. Interns will have the opportunity to work closely with our staff and guest artists, where they will gain valuable insi... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Plays For New Audiences

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Director of Plays for New Audiences. The position requires a self-starter with an attention to detail. CTC has identified PNA as an area of strategic importance for growth, and the Director of PNA must be an individual excited about the opportunities the business presents, and eager for the chance to grow a dynamic segment of CTC. This is a regular full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours r... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Box Office Manager/Education Coordinator

American Players Theatre (APT) is searching for a friendly and detail-oriented Assistant Box Office Manager/Education Coordinator to join APT's Box Office team and year-round staff. The Assistant Box Office Manager, along with the Manager, is involved in all aspects of box office operations, including: filling orders, training and managing staff, communicating with patrons, reporting, running shifts, and other duties. As Education Coordinator, this staff member manages teaching artist schedu... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking director for a staged reading

Hunter Arrogant Entertainment is currently accepting applications from directors of all ethnicities and gender identities for an upcoming staged reading of a new Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer, to be presented in Providence in early fall 2020. This piece has previously been performed to great success in Europe, but is undergoing new development in a revised English version. (NOTE: Confidentiality applies at all stages, even if a deal is not worked out to our satisfaction... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Seeking director for a staged reading

Hunter Arrogant Entertainment is currently accepting applications from directors of all ethnicities and gender identities for an upcoming staged reading of a new Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer, to be presented in Providence in early fall 2020. This piece has previously been performed to great success in Europe, but is undergoing new development in a revised English version. (NOTE: Confidentiality applies at all stages, even if a deal is not worked out to our satisfaction... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Emcee for National Tour

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! • Emcee/Awards Host: This position is for charismatic personalities who crave the opportunity to work as a team, inspire young artists, interact with people, and learn new tech skills. On stage, our Emcees must not only be vibr... (more)

Photographers: Photographers Needed for National Tour

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? Photographer & Media Center: Each tour has 2 photo/media team members onsite, alternating a few times daily between both of these positions. Photographer is a sports photographer, respon... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Coordinator

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

: Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities

Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park, Part Time Opportunities PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life at Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park! December 2 & 3 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm Sign in time is 7:00 pm at ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Puppet Show Voiceover Auditions

City Parks Foundation's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park will hold auditions for voiceover actors for its upcoming marionette production "Wake Up Daisy!" - a modern retelling of Sleeping Beauty. The Swedish Cottage is seeking non-union male and female voiceover actors who can sing, and have the ability to voice different character types and ages. Interested actors must be available for two daytime rehearsals on January 16th and 22nd, and two daytime recording sessions on Ja... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Arts & Theatre Instructors Needed

Saltwater Performing Arts has immediate openings for improv instructors and choreographers. Visit our website for details: www.saltwaterpac.org... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Engagement Associate

Reporting to the Social Media Manager, the Digital Engagement Associate provides project support to the Digital Engagement team, primarily by assisting in the on-going implementation of The Public's social media and digital strategy (both paid and organic). The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate how those principles apply in the context of marketing and communications. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director/Facilities Manager

Salary: Competitive Start Date: Immediate Stage West Theatre, Fort Worth, TX, seeks a full-time, year-round Technical Director/Facilities Manager. The TD will lead the scenery build for each production (approximately seven per year) and oversee the progress and cooperation of all technical departments. This position also assists with the needs of Stage West's educational department during end of year performances and the Festival of the Kid. The successful candidate will have demonstrate... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Business Manger

Under the supervision of the Executive Director, the Business Manager is responsible for all financial activities of Milagro/Miracle Theatre, including financial management and control, accounting and bookkeeping, internal auditing, purchasing, payroll, and other general financial duties. This person will develop, install and monitor controls established to safeguard assets and properly record revenues and expenditures according to GAAP. This individual will serve as human resources manager and ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Theater Technical Coordinator

Position Title: Theater Technical Coordinator Immediate Supervisor: Theater Services Manager Work Schedule: 25 hours weekly, varies for events Position Status: Hourly Position Position Overview: Chapman Cultural Center (CCC) is seeking to fill the position of Theater Technical Coordinator (TC). The TC would be responsible for the maintenance, oversight, and technical operations of CCC's Theater. These responsibilities will include the oversight of the theater's presentations and projects... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Chief Development Officer

Position: Chief Development Officer (Fundraising) Reports To: Managing Director (In the interim, Artistic Director) Department: Development FLSA: Exempt About Actors Theatre of Louisville: Actors Theatre of Louisville, the State Theatre of Kentucky and home of the Humana Festival of New American Plays, invites applications for the position of Chief Development Officer (Fundraising). Actors Theatre seeks to create a truly brave space where diverse identities, ideas, cultures, and opinio... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You