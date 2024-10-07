News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Improvised Bluegrass Musical THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to be Presented at Theater of the Apes

The performance will take place on Sunday October 27, 8:30pm.

Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...

THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: Melody Allegra BergerDavid CarlMorgan DeTogneBryce EdwardsGreg KotisAyun HallidayPeter McGibneySarah Mullins, and Piatt Pund. With: Special guest SLOP

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: The Wayfaring Strangers present a wholly improvised bluegrass musical

WHEN: Sunday October 27, 8:30pm (running time 1 hour)

WHERE: THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001, (212) 244-1722

WHO: Theater of the Apes

$: $10





