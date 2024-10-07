Improvised Bluegrass Musical THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to be Presented at Theater of the Apes

The performance will take place on Sunday October 27, 8:30pm.
Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a wholly improvised bluegrass musical, featuring brand spankin' new lyrics to old-timey bluegrass standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, washboard, egg shakers and, uh, kazoo ...
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS ARE: Melody Allegra Berger, David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Bryce Edwards, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Peter McGibney, Sarah Mullins, and Piatt Pund. With: Special guest SLOP
WHAT: The Wayfaring Strangers present a wholly improvised bluegrass musical
WHEN: Sunday October 27, 8:30pm (running time 1 hour)
WHERE: THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001, (212) 244-1722
WHO: Theater of the Apes
$: $10
Videos