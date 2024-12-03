Idina Menzel to Host In-Person Lottery Celebrating REDWOOD Broadway Box Office Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redwood will celebrate its official box office opening on Friday, December 6, 2024 with a special in-person lottery. Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning star of the new Broadway musical Redwood, will be on-hand to draw lottery winners at 10 am ET on December 6 at the Nederlander Theatre. Winners will have the opportunity to purchase $20 front orchestra tickets to the first performance of the show on January 24, 2025. Rehearsals for the production began this week, and Redwood’s official opening night is set for February 13, 2025.

The $20 ticket price for lottery winners is a nod to RENT, which opened in 1996 at the Nederlander Theatre and marked Menzel’s Broadway debut. That show was also the first to offer an in-person ticket lottery.

LOTTERY DETAILS: Redwood lottery entrants can enter their names for 1 or 2 tickets beginning at 9 am ET in person at the Nederlander Theatre on Friday, December 6, 2024. All names must be entered by 10 am, at which time the drawing will begin. Those whose names are chosen can purchase up to two $20.00 tickets (cash or credit card) for the show’s first preview on January 24, 2025. Entrants must be present at the time of the drawing to win tickets and must present a valid ID which matches the name submitted. Non-winners will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for preview performances at a special price, $55.00 for the mezzanine, $75.00 for the orchestra, that morning only.

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.