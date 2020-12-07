Idina Menzel Joins AMERICAN MURDERER Film

Idina Menzel has joined the cast of "American Murderer," an indie drama written and directed by Matthew Gentile.

She is joined by co-stars Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, and Jackie Weaver.

The film is based on the true story of Jason Derek Brown, a charismatic crook who bankrolls his luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams. When his funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and, in the process, becomes the FBI's most unlikely - and elusive - top ten fugitive, according to Deadline.

Menzel's role is currently being kept under wraps.

Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical, WICKED.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

