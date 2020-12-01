Iconic NYC Piano Bar Marie's Crisis to Re-Open Next Week

Iconic piano bar Marie's Crisis Cafe, a staple of New York City night life, will re-open its doors to the public on Monday, December 8.

Covid-19 safety measures will be in place for the safety of patrons and staff, including social distancing, temperature checks, mandatory masks, plexiglass dividers and contact tracing.

Per state guidelines, the venue will only serve 15 patrons at a time and will be open from 4pm to 10pm on weekdays and 1pm to 10pm on weekends.

For the benefit of its robust virtual audience, some live performances will be streamed directly from the venue. In the meantime, sing along to past episodes of the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up, led by Kenney Green!

There are few places in New York City that are as iconic and well known as the shows and musicals on Broadway. Tourists from all over the world descend on the city and pay top dollar to see the most talented singers in the world perform in the city that never sleeps. Yet that culture and passion for Broadway style music is not relegated just to midtown and Broadway. Located within the West Village is a dive bar that epitomizes a deep love for show tune music, community, and fun.

Marie's Crisis Cafe has roots all the way back to the 1850's when it was used as a den for prostitution and was also the building where Thomas Payne died (the writer of Common Sense in 1776). This history can still be seen in the fabulous French revolution themed mirror which frames the back of the bar.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You