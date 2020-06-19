Ian Holm, Stage and Screen Veteran Best Known For THE LORD OF THE RINGS, Has Died at Age 88
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Ian Holm, a veteran of both stage and screen, has died at age 88.
Holm was perhaps best known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy and Hobbit films, as well as Ash in Ridley Scott's Alien.
Holm began his career in theatre, working with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1960s, which garnered him the Best Actor award at the Evening Standard awards for Henry V in 1965.
Among his success on stage, Holm appeared on Broadway in The Homecoming in 1967, as Lenny, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor. In 1998, he won an Olivier Award for his performance in the title role of King Lear in the West End.
Holm won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 1981 film Chariots Of Fire. His other well-known film credits include Father Vito Cornelius in The Fifth Element, Chef Skinner in Ratatouille, Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits and Brazil, The Madness Of King George, The Fifth Element and Atom Egoyan's The Sweet Hearafter.
