INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween

The cast of Into the Woods will perform on The View for their Halloween episode on Monday, October 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number (watch here) and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing "Agony" (watch here) on the TODAY Show.

The View features Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

The View features Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The cast of Into the Woods on Broadway includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover and Patina Miller as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as The Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red, Gavin Creel as the Wolf and Cinderella' Prince, Andy Karl as Rapnuzel's Prince, and more.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade