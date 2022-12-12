Video: Joaquina Kalukango Gets Ready to Step Into INTO THE WOODS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joaquina Kalukango is getting ready to join the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' beginning Friday, December 16th through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre.

The Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which concludes its twice-extended limited engagement at the St. James Theatre on January 8, will go on to play engagements in select cities across the United States. Click here for more info.

Earlier this year, Kalukango won a Tony Award for her show-stopping performance in Paradise Square. She also received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Slave Play. Joaquina is a 2021 SAG Award nominee for Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami. Additional Broadway credits include: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Godspell.

Watch below as she check's in with Richard Ridge to chat about returning to the stage in this iconic role.