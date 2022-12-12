Video: Joaquina Kalukango Gets Ready to Step Into INTO THE WOODS
Into the Woods is running through January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Joaquina Kalukango is getting ready to join the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' beginning Friday, December 16th through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre.
The Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which concludes its twice-extended limited engagement at the St. James Theatre on January 8, will go on to play engagements in select cities across the United States. Click here for more info.
Earlier this year, Kalukango won a Tony Award for her show-stopping performance in Paradise Square. She also received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Slave Play. Joaquina is a 2021 SAG Award nominee for Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami. Additional Broadway credits include: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and Godspell.
Watch below as she check's in with Richard Ridge to chat about returning to the stage in this iconic role.
From This Author - In Rehearsals
Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... (read more about this author)
December 12, 2022
2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango is getting ready to join the cast of the revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' beginning Friday, December 16th through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre. In this video, watch as she tells us all about how she's getting ready for her Broadway return.
Exclusive: Watch Jessica Vosk (and Andy Karl) Sing Judy Garland
December 9, 2022
On Monday, December 12, Carnegie Hall will present Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration featuring Broadway stars Jessica Vosk alongside Andy Karl. Watch as BroadwayWorld gives you an exclusive sneak peek of the concert in this video!
Video: Jordan E.Cooper & Company Explain What AIN'T NO MO' Is All About
November 27, 2022
Previews are now underway for the new Broadway play, Ain't No Mo', from the brilliant and mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper. Watch as he and the cast check in with BroadwayWorld in this video!
Video: Common and Company Get Ready to Bring BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY to Broadway
November 26, 2022
In this video, Common and the company of Between Riverside and Crazy meet the press ahead of the show's arrival on Broadway on Wednesday, November 30. The play will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.
Video: Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Explain What THE COLLABORATION Is All About
November 17, 2022
Rehearsals are underway for the American premiere of The Collaboration, which will begin previews on Tuesday, November 29 ahead of a Tuesday, December 20 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The company just met the press and they are telling us what the new play is all about in this video!