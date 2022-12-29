Video: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Perform 'Last Midnight' in INTO THE WOODS
Into the Woods will run through January 8, 2023.
2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango joined the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' this month. She will play the role through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre.
Watch Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' below!
The company for Into the Woods currently includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince before Joshua Henry returns (beginning on November 25), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella before Denee Benton joins the company (beginning on November 21), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.
Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, Sam Simahk and Lucia Spina continue with the production.
