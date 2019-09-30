INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 30th - BEETLEJUICE and SLAVE PLAY Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (5.16%), Freestyle Love Supreme (1.71%), Hadestown (1.31%), Ain't Too Proud (1.25%) and Oklahoma! (1.22%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Slave Play (8.75%), Darren Brown: Secret (7.80%), Betrayal (6.07%), Sea Wall / A Life (1.12%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (0.61%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Plaza Suite (14.74%), Girl From The North Country (10.35%), American Utopia (10.14%) and A Christmas Carol (9.57%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Aladdin (+2,605), Six (+738), Come From Away (+538), The Lion King (+478) and Frozen (+470).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-318), Book of Mormon (-200), Dear Evan Hansen (-47), Chicago (-7) and Lincoln Center Theatre (2).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+13,052), The Lion King (+3,103), Plaza Suite (+2,320), Six (+2,208) and Mean Girls (+2,025).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (-73,439), Waitress (-27,495), Frozen (-9,652), Moulin Rouge (-5,505) and The Music Man (-3,500).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,178), Moulin Rouge (+1,162), Mean Girls (+850), Wicked (+846) and Ain't Too Proud (+694).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+1,046), Hamilton (+981), Dear Evan Hansen (+701), The Lightning Thief (+627) and Hadestown (+411).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-127), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-2), Plaza Suite (1), A Christmas Carol (2) and Diana (3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Great Society (+132,242), Beetlejuice (+7,318), Mean Girls (+2,188), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,047) and Hadestown (+1,852).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-179), Aladdin (-178), Lincoln Center Theatre (10), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (10) and A Christmas Carol (25).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

TOP MUSICAL - BEETLEJUICE

TOP PLAY - SLAVE PLAY











