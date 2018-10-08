INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 8th - KING KONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were King Kong (8.67%), Mean Girls (3.83%), Once On this Island (3.60%), Head Over Heels (2.04%) and Pretty Woman (0.97%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (0.43%), 2nd Stage (0.21%), The Nap (0.20%), Cursed Child (0.19%) and Bernhardt/Hamlet (0.14%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were The Lifespan of a Fact (259.30%), American Son (30.57%), To Kill A Mockingbird (15.70%), The Ferryman (14.20%) and Tootsie The Musical (11.82%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Once On this Island (+2,332), Anastasia (+1,675), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,275), Cursed Child (+1,226) and Hamilton (+960).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-311), Book of Mormon (-287), Aladdin (0), Chicago (7) and 2nd Stage (10).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (+10,625), Mean Girls (+9,150), Dear Evan Hansen (+7,538), Tootsie The Musical (+2,105) and Summer (+1,249).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-58,098), Once On this Island (-43,063), Anastasia (-10,233), Cursed Child (-8,580) and Pretty Woman (-2,187).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Mean Girls (+1,010), Cursed Child (+868), Kinky Boots (+667), Frozen (+656) and Wicked (+634).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,804), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,231), Mean Girls (+1,137), American Son (+908) and Wicked (+452).

The shows with the least growth were Network (-2), ï»¿Aladdin (0), Bernhardt/Hamlet (+1), Be More Chill (+2) and Summer (+14).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were The Lifespan of a Fact (+13,764), Mean Girls (+6,369), Hamilton (+3,283), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,943) and Wicked (+2,094).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-16), My Fair Lady (+22), Network (+23) and The Nap (+24).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - King Kong

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong







