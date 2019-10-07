INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 7th - FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME and THE GREAT SOCIETY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Freestyle Love Supreme (23.12%), Beetlejuice (5.15%), Mean Girls (2.54%), Hadestown (0.99%) and Moulin Rouge (0.93%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Great Society (84.06%), Slave Play (17.22%), Betrayal (2.06%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.47%) and Cursed Child (0.22%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were A Christmas Carol (31.02%), Plaza Suite (14.93%), American Utopia (10.38%), The Sound Inside (9.30%) and The Inheritance (8.64%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Mean Girls (+3,431), Cursed Child (+1,806), Aladdin (+1,027), Freestyle Love Supreme (+831) and Come From Away (+546).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-336), Book of Mormon (-228), Dear Evan Hansen (-43), Lincoln Center Theatre (-8) and The Sound Inside (11).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Mean Girls (+10,886), Freestyle Love Supreme (+4,543), Wicked (+3,367), Hamilton (+1,689) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+1,486).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (-52,277), The Lion King (-7,660), Frozen (-2,883), Beetlejuice (-2,490) and Six (-2,201).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,374), Moulin Rouge (+1,183), Mean Girls (+1,004), Frozen (+907) and Wicked (+786).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Freestyle Love Supreme (+1,475), The Lightning Thief (+1,093), Beetlejuice (+1,025), Hamilton (+1,025) and Mean Girls (+968).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-123), Beautiful (-1), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (0), Diana (1) and Plaza Suite (3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Beetlejuice (+7,766), Freestyle Love Supreme (+4,857), Mean Girls (+3,480), Hamilton (+2,094) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,782).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-19), Lincoln Center Theatre (7), Beautiful (13), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (13) and Diana (22).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Freestyle Love Supreme

Top Play - The Great Society











