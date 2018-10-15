INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 15th - KING KONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Are Top Growing Shows

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were King Kong (+5.98%), Once On this Island (+3.24%), Head Over Heels (+2.47%), Pretty Woman (+1.14%) and Mean Girls (+1.09%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (+0.45%), 2nd Stage (+0.36%), The Nap (+0.27%), Bernhardt/Hamlet (+0.20%) and Cursed Child (+0.13%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Torch Song (+27.83%), BeetleJuice (+11.69%), Tootsie The Musical (+9.15%), The Ferryman (+8.61%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (+6.07%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Once On this Island (+2,221), Anastasia (+1,859), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,433), Cursed Child (+1,187) and Wicked (+808).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-805), Book of Mormon (-276), The Phantom of the Opera (-113), and Kinky Boots (-3)

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+19,181), Dear Evan Hansen (+12,848), Hamilton (+5,450), Come From Away (+3,308) and Frozen (+1,190).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Mean Girls (-10,172), To Kill A Mockingbird (-7,665), Tootsie The Musical (-2,099), Once On this Island (-1,241) and The Lifespan of a Fact (-1,206).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Mean Girls (+815), Cursed Child (+780), King Kong (+712), Frozen (+701) and Wicked (+696).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,173), Dear Evan Hansen (+760), Wicked (+755), Book of Mormon (+742) and The Lion King (+358).

The shows with the least growth were School of Rock (-17), Be More Chill (+4) and Beautiful (+8).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+3,839), Hamilton (+2,809), Mean Girls (+2,077), Wicked (+1,981) and Be More Chill (+1,788).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-4), To Kill A Mockingbird (-24), Network (-26) and My Fair Lady (-28).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - King Kong

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong







