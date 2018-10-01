INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - Oct 1st - Head Over Heels and The Play That Goes Wrong Tops Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

This week it Head Over Heels is back on top with a big jump in growth! The musical gained an almost 36% growth this week!

Once again the Play that Goes Wrong continues to lead in growth for plays! The longest running play on Broadway continues to grow higher in social numbers even against a juggernaut show like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (35.67%), Once On this Island (21.88%), My Fair Lady (15.76%), Mean Girls (9.92%) and The Band's Visit (8.20%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (18.29%), and Cursed Child (2.23%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+23,909), Cursed Child (+14,751), Once On this Island (+10,029), Hamilton (+7,142) and Dear Evan Hansen (+6,904).

The shows with the least growth were Play That Goes Wrong (-2,491), Book of Mormon (-2,473), The Lion King (-1,888), The Phantom of the Opera (-1,832) and The Nap (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Once On this Island (+94,723), Wicked (+53,584), Anastasia (+11,410), Cursed Child (+4,608) and King Kong (+4,151).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Aladdin (-5,022), Hamilton (-3,857), Summer (-2,493), Beautiful (-2,321) and Kinky Boots (-1,242).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Cursed Child (+7,948), Summer (+7,913), Hamilton (+7,251), Kinky Boots (+6,737) and Mean Girls (+6,403).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+11,650), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,439), Mean Girls (+2,851), Wicked (+2,273) and Cursed Child (+1,928).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-1,496), and School of Rock (-113).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+17,247), Wicked (+16,044), Mean Girls (+13,700), Dear Evan Hansen (+13,294) and Cursed Child (+11,920).

The shows with the least growth were The Nap (0), Bernhardt/Hamlet (0), 2nd Stage (0), Pretty Woman (0) and The Prom (0).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - The Play That Goes Wrong







