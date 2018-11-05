INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 5th - THE PROM and THE NEW ONE Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Prom (+8.20%), The Cher Show (+5.24%), King Kong (+3.93%), My Fair Lady (+2.90%) and Pretty Woman (+2.87%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The New One (+29.58%), Torch Song (+12.82%), To Kill A Mockingbird (+8.48%), American Son (+6.39%) and The Ferryman (+4.31%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were BeetleJuice (+11.51%), Network (+4.90%), Ain't Too Proud (+2.65%), Be More Chill (+1.70%) and Tootsie The Musical (+1.53%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Wicked (+7,832), Hamilton (+1,852), Cursed Child (+1,493), Waitress (+1,406) and Anastasia (+1,278).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-458), Book of Mormon (-211), The Phantom of the Opera (-89), and Tootsie The Musical (+7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+42,254), Waitress (+36,521), Hamilton (+24,366), Cursed Child (+9,835) and Pretty Woman (+5,153).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Once On this Island (-9,718), Anastasia (-7,991), Dear Evan Hansen (-2,959), To Kill A Mockingbird (-1,953) and The Lion King (-916).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were King Kong (+1,106), Wicked (+1,099), Frozen (+1,072), Mean Girls (+934) and Cursed Child (+858).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Wicked (+4,717), Hamilton (+1,633), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,050), Mean Girls (+273) and Anastasia (+267).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-83) and School of Rock (-26),

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+11,620), Hamilton (+4,893), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,300), Mean Girls (+1,931) and Be More Chill (+1,728).

The shows with the least growth were Moulin Rouge (-51), Beautiful (+9), The Waverly Gallery (+15) and The Nap (+20).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Prom

Top Play - The New One







