INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 4th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL and BETRAYAL Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (4.33%), Beetlejuice (3.35%), Freestyle Love Supreme (2.65%), Ain't Too Proud (1.44%) and The Lightning Thief (1.35%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Betrayal (16.14%), Slave Play (8.25%), American Utopia (6.45%), The Great Society (4.36%) and To Kill A Mockingbird (1.15%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were A Christmas Carol (11.48%), Darren Brown: Secret (8.42%), The Sound Inside (4.12%), Diana (3.86%) and Six (2.63%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+1,890), The Lion King (+1,592), Six (+647), Beetlejuice (+544) and Come From Away (+521).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-236), Book of Mormon (-143), Chicago (1), Dear Evan Hansen (1) and Lincoln Center Theatre (7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+18,492), Wicked (+11,411), Mean Girls (+6,274), To Kill A Mockingbird (+4,392) and Ain't Too Proud (+2,546).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Book of Mormon (-3,597), The Music Man (-3,568), Cursed Child (-2,551), Frozen (-1,719) and West Side Story (-942).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,504), Moulin Rouge (+1,101), Wicked (+901), Frozen (+736) and Mean Girls (+733).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,147), Beetlejuice (+1,022), Dear Evan Hansen (+726), The Lightning Thief (+648) and Freestyle Love Supreme (+509).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-114), Chicago (-2), Roundabout Theatre Company (-2), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (-1) and Plaza Suite (1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+6,592), Beetlejuice (+5,556), Wicked (+3,233), Betrayal (+2,859) and Hamilton (+2,390).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-162), Girl From The North Country (14), Diana (18), Plaza Suite (18) and Lincoln Center Theatre (26).











