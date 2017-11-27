INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 27, 2017 - Once On This Island and The Parisian Woman Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Once On this Island (28.64%), Spongebob (15.43%), Anastasia (7.06%), The Band's Visit (6.92%) and Dear Evan Hansen (3.21%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Parisian Woman (6.91%), Latin History for Morons (5.67%), Meteor Shower (1.96%), M. Butterfly (1.82%) and Play That Goes Wrong (0.63%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were M. Fair Lady (16.18%), Mean Girls (8.47%), Farinelli and the King (8.15%), Angels in America (7.82%) and King Kong (5.62%).







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+14,879), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,066), The Lion King (+2,682), School of Rock (+2,484) and Once On this Island (+2,136).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-128), The Children (0), The Phantom of the Opera (+8), Play That Goes Wrong (+18) and M. Butterfly (+20).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+51,327), Dear Evan Hansen (+14,020), Once On this Island (+8,910), Kinky Boots (+6,960) and Cursed Child (+3,525).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-9,463), Come From Away (-8,168), The Lion King (-5,173), The Phantom of the Opera (-2,867) and Chicago (-2,519).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Spongebob (+1,179), Kinky Boots (+953), Hello, Dolly! (+936), Waitress (+918) and Wicked (+852).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,976), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,085), Anastasia (+862), Spongebob (+825) and Once On this Island (+702).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-34), Kinky Boots (-8), The Children (0), King Kong (+10) and School of Rock (+11).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+8,118), Hamilton (+6,601), Mean Girls (+4,969), Spongebob (+4,691) and Anastasia (+4,152).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-33), The Children (0), Farinelli and the King (+3), M. Fair Lady (+15) and King Kong (+25).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Once On This Island

Top Play - The Parisian Woman







