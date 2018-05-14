INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 14th - SpongeBob and Harry Potter Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Spongebob (20.80%), The Band's Visit (19.43%), Summer (7.45%), Carousel (3.95%) and Mean Girls (2.75%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Cursed Child (5.79%), Children Of A Lesser God (5.18%), The Iceman Cometh (4.26%), Three Tall Women (4.17%) and Angels in America (3.29%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+55,542), Hamilton (+1,507), Summer (+1,197), Frozen (+1,094) and Mean Girls (+613).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-514), Book of Mormon (-419), The Phantom of the Opera (-388), Wicked (-280) and Chicago (-14).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+16,193), Beautiful (+3,658), Anastasia (+1,914), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,040) and Bronx Tale (+945).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-64,420), The Phantom of the Opera (-52,920), Mean Girls (-13,316), The Lion King (-11,216) and The Band's Visit (-4,669).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+1,244), Mean Girls (+1,131), Cursed Child (+966), Hamilton (+935) and Spongebob (+911).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were The Band's Visit (+2,790), Hamilton (+2,108), Dear Evan Hansen (+671), Mean Girls (+453) and Cursed Child (+382).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-95), Kinky Boots (-13), Rocktopia (-2), King Kong (+5) and Bronx Tale (+11).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Spongebob (+21,711), Hamilton (+4,042), Mean Girls (+2,947), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,579) and Cursed Child (+1,766).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-170), Rocktopia (-3), Play That Goes Wrong (+8), Three Tall Women (+14) and The Iceman Cometh (+14).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SpongeBob

Top Play - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child







