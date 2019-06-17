Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

Jun. 17, 2019  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (14.90%), Oklahoma! (14.20%), Beetlejuice (13.28%), Tootsie The Musical (6.23%) and Ain't Too Proud (4.84%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (4.80%), What The Constitution Means to Me (3.78%), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (3.55%), Frankie and Johnny(2.69%) and Burn This (1.78%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (6.04%), Moulin Rouge (2.95%), Jagged Little Pill (0.55%), The Music Man (0.34%) and .INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Beetlejuice (+3,366), Hadestown (+2,135), Wicked (+1,976), Moulin Rouge (+1,313) and Hamilton (+822).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-244), Book of Mormon (-202), ï»¿Aladdin (0), Hillary and Clinton (2) and Frankie and Johnny (7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+15,512), Moulin Rouge (+9,244), Beetlejuice (+6,950), Jagged Little Pill (+4,434) and Frozen(+3,284).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (-12,204), Waitress (-6,643), Hadestown (-5,872), The Lion King (-5,410) and The Phantom of the Opera (-4,285).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,196), Frozen (+892), Mean Girls (+698), King Kong (+676) and Wicked (+669).

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+2,210), Hamilton (+1,195), Beetlejuice (+1,081), Be More Chill (+630) and Dear Evan Hansen (+544).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-65), ï»¿Aladdin (0), Burn This (3), King Lear (10) and Frankie and Johnny (11).

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hadestown (+11,965), Beetlejuice (+7,120), Hamilton (+2,520), Moulin Rouge (+1,942) and Be More Chill (+1,934).

The shows with the least growth were ï»¿Aladdin (0), King Lear (8), Hillary and Clinton (12), The Music Man (20) and My Fair Lady (22).








Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author Alan Henry

Alan Henry is a Broadway influencer, social media expert, as well as the Regional & Digital Media Managing Editor at BroadwayWorld.com. Born and raised in (read more...)

  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 10th - HADESTOWN Tops Broadway Social Media Growth Post Tonys!
  • Jerry Zaks To Direct Pre-Broadway MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre This Fall
  • BWW Interview: Cynthia Onrubia Talks Staging JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY at TUTS
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 3rd - HADESTOWN & FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth!
  • Rialto Chatter: Could Taylor Swift And Jennifer Hudson Have Dueling CATS Oscar Songs?
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 28th - ALADDIN Tops Growth With Release of Film Adaptation Worldwide

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup