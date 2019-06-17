INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 17th - HADESTOWN and THE FERRYMAN Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (14.90%), Oklahoma! (14.20%), Beetlejuice (13.28%), Tootsie The Musical (6.23%) and Ain't Too Proud (4.84%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (4.80%), What The Constitution Means to Me (3.78%), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (3.55%), Frankie and Johnny(2.69%) and Burn This (1.78%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (6.04%), Moulin Rouge (2.95%), Jagged Little Pill (0.55%), The Music Man (0.34%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Beetlejuice (+3,366), Hadestown (+2,135), Wicked (+1,976), Moulin Rouge (+1,313) and Hamilton (+822).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-244), Book of Mormon (-202), ï»¿Aladdin (0), Hillary and Clinton (2) and Frankie and Johnny (7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (+15,512), Moulin Rouge (+9,244), Beetlejuice (+6,950), Jagged Little Pill (+4,434) and Frozen(+3,284).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (-12,204), Waitress (-6,643), Hadestown (-5,872), The Lion King (-5,410) and The Phantom of the Opera (-4,285).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,196), Frozen (+892), Mean Girls (+698), King Kong (+676) and Wicked (+669).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+2,210), Hamilton (+1,195), Beetlejuice (+1,081), Be More Chill (+630) and Dear Evan Hansen (+544).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-65), ï»¿Aladdin (0), Burn This (3), King Lear (10) and Frankie and Johnny (11).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hadestown (+11,965), Beetlejuice (+7,120), Hamilton (+2,520), Moulin Rouge (+1,942) and Be More Chill (+1,934).

The shows with the least growth were ï»¿Aladdin (0), King Lear (8), Hillary and Clinton (12), The Music Man (20) and My Fair Lady (22).











