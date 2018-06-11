Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 11th - THE BAND's VISIT Tops Growth Post Tony Awards

Jun. 11, 2018  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (33.35%), Carousel (12.35%), My Fair Lady (8.19%), Once On this Island (6.12%) and Mean Girls (5.59%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Three Tall Women (14.16%), Angels in America (9.62%), The Boys in the Band (4.90%), Cursed Child (3.13%) and The Iceman Cometh (2.42%).
Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+34,412), Frozen (+5,060), The Lion King (+3,242), Hamilton (+1,357) and The Band's Visit (+1,059).


The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-168), Rocktopia (13), Play That Goes Wrong (+14), Chicago (+15) and The Iceman Cometh (+18).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (+12,173), The Band's Visit (+9,615), Beautiful (+4,390), Spongebob (+1,268) and The Phantom of the Opera (+954).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-292,255), The Boys in the Band (-4,980), Waitress (-3,517), Hamilton (-2,635) and School of Rock (-2,017).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+1,464), Cursed Child (+1,086), Mean Girls (+1,033), Wicked (+927) and Spongebob (+904).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,457), Mean Girls (+1,464), The Band's Visit (+1,394), Spongebob (+1,064) and Dear Evan Hansen (+966).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-116), Rocktopia (-6), School of Rock (+1), Escape to Margaritaville (+15) and The Iceman Cometh (+23).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+6,957), Hamilton (+3,681), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,207), The Band's Visit (+3,191) and Spongebob (+2,405).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-43), Rocktopia (-6), Children Of A Lesser God (+2), Play That Goes Wrong (+3) and The Iceman Cometh (+13).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - Three Tall Women

Alan Henry

Alan is the Regional Managing Editor and Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld.com. Alan has been with BroadwayWorld since 2013 and was formerly the Toronto Senior (read more...)

