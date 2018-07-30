INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - July 30th - Head Over Heels and The Boys In The Band Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (8.54%), Gettin' The Band Back Together (2.05%), The Band's Visit (1.04%), Carousel (0.81%) and Mean Girls (0.70%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Boys in the Band (1.09%), Straight White Men (0.22%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.13%), and Cursed Child (0.01%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+29), Cursed Child (+8), Summer (+8), Come From Away (+5) and Hamilton (+4).







The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-7), Dear Evan Hansen (-2), The Phantom of the Opera (-2), School of Rock (-1) and Bronx Tale (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+528), The Phantom of the Opera (+120), Kinky Boots (+38), The Band's Visit (+30) and My Fair Lady(+25).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Come From Away (-840), Frozen (-609), Dear Evan Hansen (-457), Waitress (-35) and Aladdin (0).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Bronx Tale (+19), Cursed Child (+5), Come From Away (+3), Summer (+3) and Kinky Boots (+2).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+41), Dear Evan Hansen (+9), Mean Girls (+7), Spongebob (+5) and Cursed Child (+4).

The shows with the least growth were Wicked (-6), Aladdin (-1), Anastasia (-1), Book of Mormon (-1) and School of Rock (-1).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Waitress (+1,578), Wicked (+1,527), Head Over Heels (+1,472), Mean Girls (+1,374) and Hamilton (+1,251).

The shows with the least growth were Play That Goes Wrong (+20), My Fair Lady (+27), Chicago (+47) and School of Rock (+49).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - The Boys In The Band



















Related Articles

Industry Classifieds