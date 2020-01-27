INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - January 27thth - AMERICAN UTOPIA & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Top Growth For 3rd Consecutive Week

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (1.90%), Hadestown (1.19%), Beetlejuice (1.11%), Oklahoma! (0.85%) and Ain't Too Proud (0.82%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (2.41%), The Inheritance (1%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.50%), Cursed Child (0.05%) and Lincoln Center Theatre (0.02%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (15.26%), Girl From The North Country (10.58%), Six (3.99%), Plaza Suite (2.37%) and West Side Story (2.21%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+1,513), Frozen (+1,040), Girl From The North Country (+928), Come From Away (+629) and Cursed Child (+574).

The shows with the least growth were Wicked (-249), Book of Mormon (-173), The Phantom of the Opera (-111), Dear Evan Hansen (-31) and Chicago (-10).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were West Side Story (+8,751), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,456), Moulin Rouge (+2,287), Aladdin (+1,675) and Roundabout Theatre Company (+1,593).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-25,665), Frozen (-19,387), Wicked (-6,373), To Kill A Mockingbird (-3,933) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (-3,932).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,597), Moulin Rouge (+1,001), Frozen (+986), Jagged Little Pill (+972) and Wicked (+876).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+667), Beetlejuice (+585), Hadestown (+472), Mean Girls (+332) and Cursed Child (+308).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-147), The Lion King (-1), The Music Man (3), The Sound Inside (3) and Plaza Suite (6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Six (+2,932), Beetlejuice (+2,257), Hadestown (+1,925), Hamilton (+1,580) and Mean Girls (+1,479).

The shows with the least growth were Cursed Child (-98), The Sound Inside (-22), Lincoln Center Theatre (38), The Music Man (39) and Aladdin (56).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Top Play - AMERICAN UTOPIA











