INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 3rd - AMERICAN UTOPIA & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Top Growth For 4th Consecutive Week

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (1.56%), Beetlejuice (1.08%), Hadestown (1.03%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (0.78%) and Ain't Too Proud (0.52%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (2.73%), The Inheritance (1.33%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.39%), Lincoln Center Theatre (0.05%) and The Sound Inside (0%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (19.50%), Plaza Suite (7.55%), Girl From The North Country (7.37%), Six (3.93%) and West Side Story (1.80%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,501), Girl From The North Country (+876), Frozen (+849), Come From Away (+536) and Six (+447).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-2,153), Cursed Child (-1,328), The Phantom of the Opera (-454), Wicked (-361) and Aladdin (-311).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+5,656), Moulin Rouge (+1,780), The Phantom of the Opera (+1,513), Hadestown (+1,349) and Beetlejuice (+800).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were The Lion King (-9,375), To Kill A Mockingbird (-4,037), West Side Story (-3,414), The Music Man (-3,055) and Ain't Too Proud (-2,737).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,446), Moulin Rouge (+1,053), Frozen (+1,049), Wicked (+927) and Jagged Little Pill (+887).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+968), Beetlejuice (+658), Dear Evan Hansen (+472), Hadestown (+450) and Six (+262).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-194), Chicago (1), The Sound Inside (1), Manhattan Theatre Club (5) and The Music Man (6).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Six (+3,079), Hamilton (+2,854), Beetlejuice (+2,110), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,753) and Hadestown (+1,583).

The shows with the least growth were Cursed Child (-44,461), Aladdin (-749), The Sound Inside (0), The Music Man (44) and To Kill A Mockingbird (55).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Top Play - AMERICAN UTOPIA











Related Articles

Industry Classifieds