INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 26th - Frozen and Angels in America Top Growth!

Top With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Frozen (10.70%), Spongebob (3.30%), The Band's Visit (2.82%), Once On this Island (2.66%) and Hello, Dolly! (1.46%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Angels in America (13.99%), Farinelli and the King (1.50%), Parisian Woman (1.29%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.59%) and The Children (0.21%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were My Fair Lady (7.04%), Mean Girls (1.48%), King Kong (0.90%), Cursed Child (0.30%) and Three Tall Women (0.00%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+4,161), School of Rock (+1,305), The Lion King (+1,130), Hamilton (+1,068) and Cursed Child (+631).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+21,270), The Lion King (+9,241), John Lithgow: Stories By Heart (+5,004), Hamilton (+3,246) and Cursed Child (+1,138).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-13,632), Dear Evan Hansen (-6,158), Aladdin (-6,075), School of Rock (-5,313) and The Phantom of the Opera (-4,504).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were The Lion King (+1,074), Hamilton (+971), Spongebob (+952), Hello, Dolly! (+920) and Waitress (+863).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,960), Frozen (+910), Dear Evan Hansen (+712), Spongebob (+359) and Once On this Island (+225).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Frozen (+7,352), Hamilton (+2,968), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,864), Spongebob (+2,204) and Wicked (+1,466).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Frozen

Top Play - Angels in America







