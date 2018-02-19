INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 19th - SpongeBob and Latin History For Morons Top Growth!

Top With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Spongebob (2.20%), The Band's Visit (2.20%), Once On this Island (1.95%), School of Rock (1.64%) and Dear Evan Hansen (1.06%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Latin History for Morons (2.78%), Farinelli and the King (2.42%), Parisian Woman (2.01%), Play That Goes Wrong (0.41%) and The Children(0.16%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Angels in America (4.12%), My Fair Lady (2.90%), Frozen (2.10%), King Kong (2.06%) and Mean Girls (1.62%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were School of Rock (+2,695), Hamilton (+1,065), Dear Evan Hansen (+844), The Lion King (+820) and Frozen (+709).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-236), The Phantom of the Opera (-16), King Kong (+12), The Children (+17) and Play That Goes Wrong (+22).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+7,560), Wicked (+7,161), Frozen (+6,724), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,983) and Waitress (+5,767).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were School of Rock (-35,991), The Phantom of the Opera (-16,286), Hamilton (-14,259), Spongebob (-2,355) and Beautiful (-1,468).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were The Lion King (+1,014), Hello, Dolly! (+1,006), Kinky Boots (+967), Aladdin (+936) and Wicked (+933).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,917), Dear Evan Hansen (+673), Spongebob (+241), Waitress (+228) and Wicked (+202).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-26), Parisian Woman (0), Beautiful (+2), Farinelli and the King (+6) and King Kong (+7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+4,132), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,091), Waitress (+1,656), Frozen (+1,525) and Wicked (+1,491).

The shows with the least growth were Farinelli and the King (+7), Play That Goes Wrong (+11), King Kong (+17), The Children (+24) and My Fair Lady (+44).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - SpongeBob

Top Play - Latin History for Morons







