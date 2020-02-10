INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - February 10th - BEETLEJUICE & AMERICAN UTOPIA Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (1.12%), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (1.07%), Jagged Little Pill (1.02%), West Side Story (0.93%) and Hadestown (0.77%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were American Utopia (3.49%), Cursed Child (3.17%), The Inheritance (1.03%), To Kill A Mockingbird (0.54%) and The Sound Inside (0%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Plaza Suite (8.54%), Girl From The North Country (7.59%), Diana (3.89%), Six (3.20%) and Company (0.68%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+6,076), Girl From The North Country (+806), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+517), Come From Away (+506) and Six (+479).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-1,413), Cursed Child (-773), The Phantom of the Opera (-415), Aladdin (-373) and Book of Mormon (-268).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+90,443), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+3,673), To Kill A Mockingbird (+2,400), Ain't Too Proud (+1,628) and Come From Away (+1,091).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-14,987), The Phantom of the Opera (-5,799), West Side Story (-4,338), Hadestown (-1,643) and Dear Evan Hansen (-1,293).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,499), Moulin Rouge (+988), Wicked (+959), Jagged Little Pill (+930) and Frozen (+897).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+5,063), Dear Evan Hansen (+645), Beetlejuice (+626), Hadestown (+320) and Cursed Child (+242).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-140), Lincoln Center Theatre (-19), Aladdin (-11), Roundabout Theatre Company (-3) and The Music Man (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Cursed Child (+44,955), Hamilton (+9,188), Six (+2,522), Beetlejuice (+2,338) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,981).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-630), The Music Man (-8), The Sound Inside (1), Lincoln Center Theatre (5) and Oklahoma! (18).











