INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 4th - Once On This Island and Meteor Shower Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Once On this Island (19.60%), Spongebob (11.40%), Anastasia (5.38%), The Band's Visit (3.63%) and Dear Evan Hansen (1.78%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Meteor Shower (19.44%), Parisian Woman (12.41%), Latin History for Morons (6.10%), M. Butterfly (1.58%) and Play That Goes Wrong (1.04%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Farinelli and the King (9.69%), Angels in America (8.56%), King Kong (4.68%), My Fair Lady (3.68%) and Mean Girls(2.87%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+13,378), Cats (+1,713), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,293), Come From Away (+894) and Spongebob (+653).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-215), Aladdin (0), Hamilton (0), Kinky Boots (0) and The Lion King (0).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+48,095), Cats (+13,814), Waitress (+5,577), Play That Goes Wrong (+2,429) and Come From Away (+1,481).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (-31,463), Once On this Island (-6,081), Latin History for Morons (-2,693), Mean Girls (-1,558) and Chicago (-1,350).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Spongebob (+1,063), Hello, Dolly! (+930), Waitress (+913), Anastasia (+860) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (+777).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Dear Evan Hansen (+1,114), Once On this Island (+736), Anastasia (+522), Spongebob (+365) and Come From Away (+210).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (0), Hamilton (0), Kinky Boots (0), The Lion King (0) and The Phantom of the Opera (0).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+5,762), Spongebob (+4,220), Once On this Island (+2,434), Anastasia (+2,321) and Mean Girls (+1,781).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (0), Hamilton (0), Kinky Boots (0), The Lion King (0) and The Phantom of the Opera (0).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Once On This Island

Top Play - Meteor Shower







