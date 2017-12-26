INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 26th - The Band's Visit and Farinelli and the King Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were The Band's Visit (7.59%), Once On this Island (4.23%), Spongebob (4.22%), School of Rock (2.45%) and Come From Away (1.48%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Farinelli and the King (11.85%), Latin History for Morons (2.98%), Play That Goes Wrong (1.05%), Meteor Shower (0.84%) and Parisian Woman(0.40%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were My Fair Lady (4.30%), Mean Girls (3.30%), King Kong (3.15%), Angels in America (2.37%) and Frozen (1.46%).

BWW Tweet of the Week







Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+4,378), School of Rock (+3,495), Anastasia (+2,690), The Lion King (+1,540) and Come From Away (+1,090).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-64), King Kong (7), Kinky Boots (+8), Parisian Woman (+13) and Meteor Shower (+24).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+40,552), School of Rock (+13,554), Cursed Child (+3,963), The Phantom of the Opera (+3,844) and Book of Mormon (+3,194).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (-23,662), Anastasia (-6,540), The Lion King (-4,200), Come From Away (-2,081) and Cats (-2,054).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Wicked (+1,049), Hello, Dolly! (+971), Hamilton (+930), Spongebob (+874) and Anastasia (+871).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+3,009), Dear Evan Hansen (+838), Frozen (+587), The Band's Visit (+336) and Spongebob (+287).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-97), Parisian Woman (-3), King Kong (+3), Angels in America (+7) and Bronx Tale (+9).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+6,102), Dear Evan Hansen (+5,113), Mean Girls (+1,868), Spongebob (+1,860) and Anastasia (+1,462).

The shows with the least growth were Bronx Tale (+7), Parisian Woman (+11), Meteor Shower (+14), Kinky Boots (+18) and The Children (+20).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - The Band's Visit

Top Play - Farinelli and the King







Related Articles